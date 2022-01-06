Gail Yamamoto Seymour is an environmental scientist with a long and outstanding career in natural resource conservation for the State of California, most recently as California Department of Fish and Wildlife Senior Environmental Supervisor for Watershed Restoration and the Fisheries Restoration Grant Program in the nine county San Francisco Bay Area. In 2018 she retired from State government service.

She began her career in 1975 and over the years has worked for the California Energy Commission in Research and Development of alternative fuel vehicles for energy security and greenhouse gas emission reduction and coordinating youth and adult volunteer programs; the North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board developing water quality objectives for salmon and steelhead, and supervising conservation crews throughout California, including directing the Young Adult Conservation Corps Program at Pt Reyes National Seashore.

She holds a B.S. in Environmental Studies/Ecology.

In 2010, Gail received a Resolution commending her watershed restoration work from CA Assemblyman Jared Huffman. She received the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Salmonid Restoration Federation and the 2017 Ted Wellman Water Award from the Marin Conservation League.

Gail serves on the Board of the Sonoma County Japanese American Citizen’s League (SCJACL) as the civil rights representative, advocating for all people who are victimized by injustice and bigotry. Through her work she is connected to POC, Jewish, Muslim, and Immigrant communities. She is also active member of the Coho Salmon Land Trust, a beaver reintroduction committee, the Pt Molate Alliance, and serves on the steering committee of the Chileno Valley Newt Brigade.

Leisure is not yet on Gail’s to do list yet as she is active with three adult children, four grandchildren, a 96-year old mother, multiple pets, and many treasured friends. She lives in Santa Rosa, CA.