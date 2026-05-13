Action Alert: Submit Your Comment to TCEQ Against Formosa Plastics

In 2019, San Antonio Bay Estuarine Waterkeeper and Diane Wilson won the largest citizen Clean Water Act settlement in U.S. history against Formosa Plastics, which included a binding agreement to zero discharge of plastic.

Since then, Formosa has violated the agreement 952 times, resulting in $40.5 million in court-ordered mitigation payments.

Now, Formosa’s permit is up for renewal. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) refuses to include zero discharge of plastic in Formosa’s permit renewal. Zero discharge of plastic belongs in this permit. TCEQ’s job is to protect these waters. Tell them to do it.

Submit a comment using the talking points below:

Request a 30-day public comment extension

Request a public meeting

Urge TCEQ to include zero discharge of plastics in this permit as required in the binding agreement

Comments are due on Friday, May 15th!

Header photo credit: Formosa Point Comfort by Garth Lenz Corpus Christi via Oil & Gas Watch.