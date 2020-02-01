0
Add Your Name: Save Marin County’s Coho Salmon From Extinction

Marin County’s Lagunitas Creek Watershed is one of the most important waterways left for critically endangered Central California Coast coho salmon, supporting 10 to 20 percent of surviving fish.

The Marin County Board of Supervisors can ensure protections for the coho salmon that depend on Marin’s streams for their continued existence by passing a science-based, common-sense Streamside Conservation Area Ordinance.

But after decades of inaction, the lack of an ordinance has allowed salmon habitat to continuously be damaged and degraded.

Please click here to add your name to our petition, asking the Board to take action for salmon before it’s too late.

