Balloon Busting Crew

Balloon-related litter is one of the most prevalent and identifiable items found ingested by local wildlife.
When balloons are released they blow away, pop or deflate, and fall back to the Earth—usually in the ocean—as marine debris. This debris traps, entangles, suffocates and kills thousands of marine animals every year. Not all animals can be helped when they mistake colorful balloons and their strings as food like jellyfish. One of the easiest ways you can help save marine animals from balloons is by not participating in intentional balloon releases and by helping us educate others about the negative impacts of marine debris.
In May 2018, Justin Williams, a volunteer with Turtle Island Restoration Network, was walking on the shores of Surfside, Texas when he found a juvenile Kemp’s ridley sea turtle lying still next to the ocean’s edge. The turtle—later named Emma after Justin’s daughter—had a thick clump of tangled balloon strings wrapped around her neck. A deflated red balloon was still attached, and Justin could see more balloons out on the beach. After realizing she was still alive, Justin quickly cut the strings and rushed Emma to the NOAA Galveston Sea Turtle Research Facility. With immediate treatment and care from NOAA staff and veterinarian Dr. Joe Flanagan of the Houston Zoo, Emma was successfully rehabilitated and released a few weeks later. The scar around her neck from the balloon strings will be there forever. During her stay, as many as 20 sea turtles came in for treatment and were found to be impacted by balloon debris as well.
Instead of littering the planet by letting balloons go, there are many ways to celebrate a school holiday, graduation, anniversary, birthday, or other milestone. Your personal commitment to protecting the planet will leave the Earth a better place for wildlife and for future generations! Consider doing one of these wildlife-friendly activities instead: blow bubbles, plant a tree, wave flags or banners, light candles, fly a kite, plant a butterfly garden, play music.