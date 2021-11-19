Balloon Busting Crew

In May 2018, Justin Williams, a volunteer with Turtle Island Restoration Network, was walking on the shores of Surfside, Texas when he found a juvenile Kemp’s ridley sea turtle lying still next to the ocean’s edge. The turtle—later named Emma after Justin’s daughter—had a thick clump of tangled balloon strings wrapped around her neck. A deflated red balloon was still attached, and Justin could see more balloons out on the beach. After realizing she was still alive, Justin quickly cut the strings and rushed Emma to the NOAA Galveston Sea Turtle Research Facility. With immediate treatment and care from NOAA staff and veterinarian Dr. Joe Flanagan of the Houston Zoo, Emma was successfully rehabilitated and released a few weeks later. The scar around her neck from the balloon strings will be there forever. During her stay, as many as 20 sea turtles came in for treatment and were found to be impacted by balloon debris as well.