Bills in 3.9 Energy and Commerce Full Committee Markup Opposed

Over 100 organizations, including Turtle Island Restoration Network, signed and sent letter opposing the oil and gas legislation that was considered in the 3.9 Energy and Commerce Full Committee markup. The proposed legislation would exacerbate the climate crisis, perpetuate environmental injustices, and undermine US economic and national security by prolonging reliance on risky and volatile energy sources.

The bills would encourage new fossil fuel production and infrastructure, making it counterproductive to the goal of reaching net zero by 2050. The proposed bills would also undermine multiple laws, including the National Environmental Policy Act.

The group of over 100 organizations opposed a number of bills in the letter, including:

R. 1121, the Protecting American Energy Production Act

R. 1141, the Natural Gas Tax Repeal Act

R. 1058, the Promoting Cross-border Energy Infrastructure Act

Con.Res. 14, Expressing disapproval of the revocation by President Biden of the Presidential permit for the Keystone XL pipeline

R. 1115, the Promoting Interagency Coordination for Review of Natural Gas Pipelines Act

R. 1130, the Unlocking our Domestic LNG Potential Act of 2023

Con.Res. 17, Expressing the sense of Congress that the Federal Government should not impose any restrictions on the export of crude oil or other petroleum products

You can read the letter in its entirety, as well as the reasons given for opposing, here.