Celebrating Future Leaders this National Intern Day

Happy National Intern Day! Today we shine an extra bright spotlight on the incredible interns who power our mission to protect marine wildlife and restore critical ocean and watershed habitats. TIRN’s Internship Program is more than just an introduction to grassroots advocacy and restoration, it’s a launchpad for future conservation leaders.

From the Gulf of Mexico to the Northern California coast, our interns roll up their sleeves to protect endangered species, restore habitats, educate local communities and advocate for the planet’s most vulnerable ecosystems. Whether planting native trees, crafting compelling stories or advancing policy work, every intern leaves a ripple effect that extends far beyond their time with TIRN.

Their passion, dedication and fresh perspectives strengthen our work every day. Today, and every day, we’re grateful for the talent, energy and hope they bring to our global conservation efforts. Join us in celebrating our interns and the big impact they make:

My favorite part of being an intern has been getting to work up close with plants and wildlife alongside so many wonderful people. I have enjoyed participating in our outreach events and sharing the details of our work and why it is so important. –Isabella

My favorite part so far has been connecting with the local community during volunteer days. I love hearing volunteers share stories about how the environment has changed since SPAWN started working in the area, and swapping fun memories of the many people who’ve been involved over the years. Even though I grew up in the Bay Area, I’ve felt more connected to my community and the local environment in the past couple of months than I ever have before. –Isabel

The variety of environmental work I have engaged with and learned about at SPAWN has been one of my favorite parts the internship. A couple highlights include working in the creek with the smolt trap, removing invasives from project sites, and helping out around the nursery. Generally, community events have been my favorite. We do a volunteer day at the nursery every Friday that I have really enjoyed. It is awesome getting to know some of the locals while doing environmentally beneficial work. –Noam

Being an intern at SPAWN has been an amazing learning experience. I love being able to identify new plants and learn about their interaction with the environment. I have also loved seeing the places that SPAWN has projects and get to participate in a very hands on way with conservation and restoration efforts. My favorite events are our weekly nursery days. It is so much fun to chat with all of the volunteers and get to know new people. –Lulu

My favorite part of being a TIRN intern is being able to help educate the public about sea turtles and environmental issues. I also enjoy meeting others who share a passion for conservation. My favorite project has been contributing to microplastics research by collecting and processing samples to determine the number of microplastics around Galveston. –Samantha

My favorite part of being an intern with TIRN is being able to collect and process sand/water samples for our microplastic research. My favorite events I have participated in are our public beach cleanups, especially when we partner with other organizations like The Texas Surf Museum and Surfrider Foundation. –Rachel

My favorite part of being an intern was having new experiences and learning things about conservation I didn’t know before. My favorite thing to participate in was the penguin encounter at moody gardens. –Abigale

To explore TIRN’s current internship opportunities, dive in here!