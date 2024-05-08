Chance of a Lifetime to Participate on a Cocos Island Shark Tagging Research Expedition!

Join Todd Steiner, Executive Director of Turtle Island and our Costa Rican colleague Randall Arauz as we embark on a 10-Day scuba diving expedition to Cocos Island, one of the most incredible underwater National Parks in the world. Cocos Island has been called the Island of the Sharks!

Read more and see amazing photographs here.

Your participation will help fund this important research trip and give you the opportunity to participate in over 20 dives with sharks, rays and massive schools of fish! A trip to explore the tropical Cocos Island and visit the Ranger Station can also be arranged.

These expeditions have been some of the most memorable times of my life and this August trip will be my 27th expedition.

On the luxury live-aboard vessel SeaHunter you will experience wonderful food, service and learn about the natural history of Cocos island, its marine inhabitants and the conservation efforts to protect this natural wonder and create a marine protected area that will connect to the Galapagos Islands. Evening talks will cover these subjects.

We will be tagging hammerhead sharks with satellite transmitters and other sharks with acoustic tags, and downloading and maintaining acoustic receivers located at various dive sites.

The trip is being organized by Randall Arauz and Marine Watch and payment is made directly through Marine Watch International. The trip leaves from Costa Rica on Aug. 27 and returns Sep. 6, 2024. The cost for a cabin berth is $7,080 (Double Occupancy) and includes the $555 National Park entrance fee.

The trip also includes: 3 meals a day, complimentary non-alcoholic drinks, beer, snacks, nitrox refills and Dive Master. The Sea Hunter reserves the right to include an overcharge of $200 for fuel compensation depending on changing subject global market fuel prices, but this would be announced at least two weeks prior to the expedition. The trip does not include transportation to San Jose Costa Rica and your hotel the night before or the night of return, tips for the crew, nor snacks during San José – Puntarenas bus transfer.

Feel free to contact me directly for more information 415 488-7652, TSteiner@TIRN.net