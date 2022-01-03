0
Commissioners Court Urged to Act Swiftly with Community Support

Commissioners Court Urged to Act Swiftly with Community Support

By January 3, 2022January 12th, 2022Gulf of Mexico

The Ike Dike and Galveston Bay Park Plan were addressed in a letter sent to the Harris County Commissioners Court, with numerous groups sharing concerns. In the letter, signed by Turtle Island Restoration Network and other organizations working across the Houston region and Texas coast, state the proposals do not offer protection from other key threats facing the region, do not act with sufficient urgency and instead delay protection for two decades, and will potentially create environmental harms that have not yet been sufficiently studied.

The organizations who signed the letter asked the Commissioners Court to work more swiftly, as well as implementing a more broad strategy, while working with more transparency and community participation.

During the Commissioners Court’s December 14 public meeting, there were characterizations of both the Bolivar Roads Gate System–more commonly referred to as the Ike Dike–and the creation of the Gulf Coast Protection District as having widespread support. This is not true, with hundreds of comments voicing numerous reasons for concern submitted to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Coastal Texas Study.

The current proposals need to be reworked, with more participation from the public, and swiftly. Community engagement is essential, especially with Harris County being asked to cover 85% of local cost share.

To read the letter in its entirety, you can find it here.

You May Also Like

Gulf of Mexico

Plastic Violations in Texas Top $2.25 Million

Turtle Island Restoration Network
Turtle Island Restoration NetworkDecember 19, 2021
Gulf of Mexico

Proposed Terminal Draws Opposition

Turtle Island Restoration Network
Turtle Island Restoration NetworkDecember 13, 2021
Gulf of Mexico

New Rule Makes Public Input Process More Inclusive for Texas Permits

Turtle Island Restoration Network
Turtle Island Restoration NetworkAugust 27, 2021