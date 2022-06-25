Concern Expressed About Liquified Natural Gas Production, Exports, and Explosion

Turtle Island Restoration Network recently joined a letter in response to the June 8th Freeport LNG export facility explosion to express continued concern with liquefied natural gas (LNG) production and exports. Expressing concern of public health impacts and economic instability, as well as effects on low-income communities and communities of color, TIRN joined dozens of organizations on calling on the Biden Administration for change.

Among the things asked for in the letter, the different groups asked for:

Immediately halt the approval of the Freeport LNG Train 4 expansion until inspections are completed, and risks are evaluated following the explosion. Additionally, we ask that all other LNG export facility projects be paused until safety precautions to prevent similar disasters are implemented for other terminals.

Direct Department of Energy to find gas exports not in the public interest due to their climate and safety repercussions and to stop approving new applications.

Work with state and local authorities to ensure the community surrounding the Freeport LNG facility receives transparency about the environmental and health impacts of the explosion with the community and businesses surrounding the facility. This should culminate in a bi-lingual community meeting that should be held within 45 days to inform them of the cause of the explosion and potential health risks from the blast.

The surrounding communities are subject to the negative consequences of LNG production and exports, and TIRN joined in searching for answers. To read the letter in its entirety, you can do so here.