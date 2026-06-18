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“Currents & Conversations: A World Ocean Month Wrap-Up” Member Webinar on June 30th

“Currents & Conversations: A World Ocean Month Wrap-Up” Member Webinar on June 30th

Join the “Oceans Three” – Elizabeth Purcell (Environmental Policy Coordinator), Joanie Steinhaus (Ocean Program Director) and Brittany McWhorter (Gulf of Mexico Program Coordinator) – for an in-depth look at the policies and news that is shaping our blue planet this World Ocean Month on Tuesday, June 30th at 12pm PST / 3pm EST!

Join Turtle Island Restoration Network for our Ocean Month Wrap-Up Webinar, where we’ll review the biggest ocean conservation developments, victories and challenges from the past month. Our team of experts will provide updates on critical federal legislation, recent executive actions affecting marine protected areas and endangered species, as well as ongoing advocacy efforts to defend ocean wildlife. We’ll also share the latest news from our litigation, policy and Washington, D.C. programs, highlighting how supporters helped drive action throughout Ocean Month! Finally, we’ll celebrate the impact of our community – from actions taken to pounds of trash removed from beaches – and preview upcoming opportunities to stay engaged. Don’t miss this chance to catch up on the issues shaping the future of our oceans and learn how you can continue making a difference. We hope to sea you there!

Become a TIRN member today to access exclusive content, like this live webinar, here.

Already a TIRN member? Access your membership portal to sign up for the webinar here.

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