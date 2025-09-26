Dedicated Volunteers Needed for our Gulf of Mexico and Ocean Team

At Turtle Island Restoration Network, our Gulf of Mexico and Ocean team works every day to protect marine wildlife (particularly 5 of the 7 species of sea turtles) and restore healthy ocean ecosystems. But this work can’t happen without the energy, dedication and passion of community members like you! Whether it’s organizing community events, leading beach cleanups or collecting vital data for ocean research, our volunteers are the heartbeat of our mission in Galveston and along the Gulf Coast. We’re looking for new dedicated volunteers to help amplify our impact! The challenges facing our oceans, from plastic pollution to discarded fishing gear, are too big for one organization to solve alone. Every time someone donates a few hours to help us, it multiplies the impact of our efforts and strengthens the bond between people and the natural world around them.

No matter your skills or background, there’s a place for you on our team! Here are the various ways you can help…

Community Events: Help Brittany set up and welcome attendees at local events where we share TIRN’s mission and connect with new ocean advocates.

Beach Cleanups: Step into a leadership role by guiding volunteers as we remove litter, fishing gear, and other hazards from Galveston beaches and piers.

Microplastic Sampling: Assist our research team by collecting and analyzing samples, providing critical data on how plastics are affecting the Gulf of Mexico.

Pier & Beach Canisters: Keep our cigarette butt and fishing line recycling canisters clean and functional, preventing harmful debris from entering marine habitats.

If you’ve been looking for a meaningful way to give back to your community and protect our shared home, the Gulf of Mexico, now is the time. Sign up to volunteer with Turtle Island Restoration Network’s Gulf Team and become part of a growing movement to safeguard the ocean for future generations. Does this sound like you? Get involved by reaching out to our Gulf Environmental Program Coordinator, Brittany here: brittany@tirn.net.