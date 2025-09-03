Deep Sea Mining: Stop the Race to the Bottom

Deep sea mining is reckless, untested and frankly, unnecessary. There are still no commercial deep sea mines anywhere in the world. Claims that it is essential for renewable energy are false: land-based deposits are sufficient and seabed mining would destroy far more area for less return. It would not reduce the impacts of land mining and could leave U.S. taxpayers paying for environmental damage. Worse, this move undermines international ocean governance by letting the U.S. act outside the U.N. Law of the Sea Convention, potentially prompting other countries to follow with little oversight.

How does this affect our blue planet? The risks are enormous. Deep sea mining would destroy fragile ecosystems and smother wildlife under thick layers of sediment. Toxic plumes released into the water could poison food chains, while noise, light and vibration would disrupt species that rely on the deep sea’s darkness and quiet. Scientists warn that some ecosystems may never recover as test sites show no regrowth even after 50 years. Such mining threatens not just deep-sea creatures like corals, sponges and fish, but also fisheries, tourism and coastal communities that rely on healthy oceans. We have the opportunity to speak up for the ocean, before it’s too late.

This video, Visualizing Deep Sea Mining by MIT Mechanical Engineering, is shared for educational purposes only. TIRN does not support deep sea mining. The video is intended to illustrate how large-scale industrialization of the ocean can cause serious environmental harm. Please note that this visualization does not include flora or fauna.

How can you help? Opposition to deep sea mining is growing fast. More than 30 countries, major corporations, scientists, Indigenous groups and Pacific Island governments (including American Samoa) are calling for a moratorium. Several U.S. states and territories (California, Hawai‘i, Oregon, Washington, Guam, American Samoa) have already banned or restricted seabed mining in their waters. Yet despite no commercial operations anywhere in the world, the Trump Administration is pushing the industry forward, ignoring the weak economics and enormous environmental risks. Advocate for the health of our seas today!