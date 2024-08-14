Demand the Release of Captain Paul Watson!

Sign the petition now https://www.paulwatsonfoundation.org/freepaulwatson/

Paul Watson, veteran environmental activist and prominent anti-whaling campaigner was arrested in Greenland last week when he stopped to re-fuel his ship on an expedition to disrupt at-sea Japan whaling operations.

His arrest was based on a decades-old international warrant issued by Japan that Watson may have believed had expired, and it is feared he may now be extradited to Japan.

Protests are occurring around the world and one way you can help is by signing the petition and staying informed of the movement to #FREEPAULWATSON.

Watson the founder of the Sea Shepherd Society and is currently the head of the Paul Watson Foundation. Watson’s direct-action tactics, with confrontations with whaling vessels on high-seas, has drawn support worldwide, including from a long list of celebrities and was featured on Animal Planet ‘s TV series, “Whale Wars.”

The current expedition mission was to intercept a new Japanese whaling factory ship and disrupt its whaling operations in the North Pacific.

