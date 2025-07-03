Turtle Island Restoration Network, located in west Marin County, Calif. is seeking a qualified individual in Olema, California (Residential or Non-Residential).

Internship Description:

The Ecological Habitat Restoration Internship is an opportunity to work in Muir Woods National Monument (https://www.nps.gov/muwo/index.htm), located in Marin County CA, to enhance instream creek habitat for endangered coho salmon using innovative low-tech process-based restoration techniques. Working under ancient giants in an old-growth forest of redwoods, interns will work alongside National Park Service staff, SPAWN staff and staff of Swift Water Design (https://swiftwaterdesign.com) to learn how to create and install ~30 Post Assisted Log Structures (PALS, https://lowtechpbr.restoration.usu.edu/resources/recipes/Wood/pals.html) along a 1 mile stretch of Redwood Creek in Muir Woods.

Interns will learn how and operate post hole drivers, select, collect and weave small woody debris to create nursery and refuge habitat for juvenile salmon. Interns should be prepared long, hard days, be able to climb hills, have good upper body strength and a willingness to work as a team. The position is uncompensated, but free dorm-style housing (in the redwoods) is available and mileage reimbursement from housing site to Muir Woods will be provided.

Internship Details:

3-month position (August 4th to October 31st, 2025)

On-site (Olema, CA 94956, USA)

20 hours/week week

Small stipend negotiable

July 25, 2025 application deadline!