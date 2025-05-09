Endangered Species Need Your Voice: Protect the Endangered Species Act

The Trump administration is pushing a quiet but devastating change to the Endangered Species Act — and it hinges on just one word.
For decades, the law has protected endangered animals from harm through the concept of “take,” which includes damaging their habitats — a vital safeguard, since destroying where animals live is one of the most direct ways to threaten their survival. Now, a proposed change would remove habitat destruction from that definition, essentially ignoring the fact that wrecking an animal’s home endangers its existence.
This isn’t a minor legal tweak; it would expose species like the green sea turtle to greater risk by weakening protections against habitat loss. The change appears aimed at benefiting industries, like development and oil, at the expense of wildlife and ecosystems. If approved, it could reverse decades of conservation progress. Protecting endangered animals means protecting where they live — and we must act now to defend that principle.
Take action now to submit a comment to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and urge them to uphold the integrity of the Endangered Species Act!
TAKE ACTION HERE