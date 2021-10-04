Environmental Groups Support Plastic Polluter Fee Bill

Turtle Island Restoration Network joined numerous organizations in sending a letter to the Senate Committee on Finance and House Committee on Ways and Means to show support for the REDUCE Act.

The Rewarding Efforts to Decrease Unrecycled Contaminants in Ecosystems (REDUCE) Act, would impose a 20-cent per pound fee on the sale of new, or “virgin”, plastic used for single-use products. The bill would incentivize recycling, help end excess plastic waste, and hold the plastics industry accountable.

“Our markets are flooded with artificially cheap virgin plastic, and it’s clear that it’s become a habit our economy can’t break on its own,” the groups state in the letter. “We need action now to fix our reliance on virgin plastic, and that begins with a fee on virgin plastic resin used for single-use products.”

The REDUCE Act would: