For Immediate Release, April 19, 2021

Contacts : Love Sanchez or Melissa Zamora, IPCB, IndigenousPeopleCoastalBend@gmail.com

Kimber De Salvo Anderson, Turtle Island Restoration Network, kanderson@seaturtles.org

Fenceline Watch, Fencelinewatch@gmail.com

Facebook Live Webinar on Harmful Texas Oil Exploitation Projects April 20

Indigenous People and Allies Exploring Community Impacts & Solutions

CORPUS CHRISTI & GALVESTON, Texas — Indigenous People of the Coastal Bend (IPCB), Turtle Island Restoration Network (TIRN), and Fenceline Watch are hosting a webinar on Tuesday, April 20 at 6:30pm CST to share information about how oil exploitation projects are harming the environment and communities of the Texas coast and how people can collectively fight back.

The workshop agenda includes:

The cultural and historical significance of the land and water where current and future oil exploitation projects operate;

Information on how these projects negatively impact the communities they are in and threaten coastal resources;

Direction on what people can do to stand up against Big Oil.

The webinar takes place on the anniversary of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig explosion. This was the largest marine oil spill in U.S. history, resulting in the loss of 11 workers and continues to damage the Gulf of Mexico and the people in its communities.

What: Livestream community workshop on how oil exploitation affects the Texas environment and communities and what we can do about it.

When: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. CST, Tuesday, April 20

Where: Zoom Webinar and Facebook Live

Who: Speakers include representatives with Indigenous People of the Coastal Bend, Turtle Island Restoration Network, and Fenceline Watch.

Registration for the workshop is available here.

Indigenous People of the Coastal Bend is an intertribal grassroots organization from Corpus Christi, Texas. Our mission is to preserve and conserve our culture and environment.

Turtle Island Restoration Network is a global nonprofit whose mission is to inspire and mobilize people around the world to protect marine biodiversity and the oceans that sustain all life on Earth.

Fenceline Watch is dedicated to the eradication of toxic multigenerational harm on communities living along the fenceline of industry.