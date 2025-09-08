Federal Agency Denies BP Ultra-Deepwater Drilling Project in Gulf, For Now – The Daily News Galveston

Thank you to The Daily News Galveston, and journalist Lauren Frick, for covering the recent decision by federal regulators to deny BP’s latest Gulf of Mexico drilling proposal (The Kaskida Project). To read the full story, a subscription is required. The article is titled, “Federal agency denies BP ultra-deepwater drilling project in Gulf, for now.“
BP can revise and resubmit plans for its high-risk Kaskida project, which could tap into 10 billion barrels of oil in ultra-deepwater. Environmental groups, including TIRN, warn the risks echo the Deepwater Horizon disaster and are urging continued vigilance.
“Our concern and the concern of many of our partners is that BP, in their documentation that they’ve submitted to the BOEM, they have failed to demonstrate that they have the qualifications, the equipment and the capacity to drill on these high-pressure, high-temperature areas,” said Joanie Steinhaus, Turtle Island Restoration Network’s Ocean Program director.
Infographic by Kate Sweeney via NOAA: The Trustees’ plan for ecosystem restoration encompasses an array of restoration types to support recovery of the diverse range of resources that were injured.