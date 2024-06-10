Galveston LNG Bunker Port Project Threatens Galveston Bay’s Ecosystem and Communities

The proposed Galveston LNG Bunker Port Project at Shoal Point, Texas City, poses significant threats to Galveston Bay’s delicate ecosystem and the well-being of its surrounding communities.

Key Concerns:

Conservation: The project jeopardizes critical conservation efforts in Galveston Bay, a diverse and productive ecosystem home to various species, including bottlenose dolphins. Increased shipping traffic and pollution from LNG vessels will further degrade water quality and harm marine life.

Economics: The project’s economic viability is questionable. LNG infrastructure risks becoming a stranded asset due to the global shift towards decarbonization. Furthermore, the health and environmental costs associated with burning fossil fuels, including LNG, are substantial.

Climate Impacts: LNG is primarily composed of methane, a potent greenhouse gas that significantly contributes to climate change. Expanding LNG use in the shipping sector contradicts global efforts to reduce emissions and mitigate the climate crisis.

People’s Welfare: The project threatens the health and well-being of communities living near the Galveston Bay watershed. Increased methane emissions are linked to adverse health effects and crop losses. Additionally, the project may harm social cohesion and the local economy, as evidenced by experiences in other communities affected by LNG facilities.

Call to Action:

Turtle Island Restoration Network urges the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) that thoroughly examines the project’s cumulative impacts on the environment, biodiversity, climate, and the well-being of local communities. We must prioritize the long-term health and sustainability of Galveston Bay over short-sighted economic gains.

Let’s work together to safeguard this vital ecosystem and ensure a healthy future for all who depend on it.

