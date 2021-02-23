Contact: Rebekah Staub, Communications Manager, rstaub@seaturtles.org

Great.com Interviews Turtle Island Restoration Network About Ocean Conservation and Protecting Endangered Species

Emil Ekvardt from Great.com interviewed Mariano Castro, Turtle Island Restoration Network’s Latin America Legal & Policy Analyst, as part of their ‘Great.com Talks With…’ podcast. This series is an antidote to negative news stories that aims to shed light on organizations and experts whose work is making a positive impact on the world.

Many endangered species have been discovered to be using underwater highways in the Eastern Tropical Pacific to migrate along. Once these species move outside of the waters protected by the marine reserves, they are at great risk of being injured, captured or killed. Castro describes our mission to mobilize people in local communities around the world to promote the protection of endangered species and ecosystems.

If we take the case of the Cocos-Galapagos Swimway, research shows that green sea turtles, leatherback sea turtles, whale sharks and scalloped hammerhead sharks are using this corridor to migrate between marine reserves. Castro explains that TIRN is working towards actualizing the U.N.’s ambitious plan of protecting 30% of the world’s oceans by 2030. A significant factor in achieving this goal is the creation and protection of these swimways and thus the endangered species that migrate within them.

Click here to listen to the whole interview and find out how you can help to conserve our oceans and protect endangered species. You can also subscribe to TIRN’s activist network for weekly updates and stay up-to-date with our Action Center. You can be an active part of the solution simply by sharing campaigns and signing appropriate petitions.

Great.com is an organization that is changing the way people think about charity, development, and organizations. They’re leading the next generation of charitable giving with their completely remote and radically transparent team. Find out more.