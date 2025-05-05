Green Sea Turtles Need Critical Habitat Designation in the Gulf of Mexico

A recent study titled “New Insights on Sea Turtle Behaviour During the ‘Lost Years’” by Phillips et al. provides additional support for the need for a positive finding of critical habitat designation for in the Gulf of Mexico.

In a letter submitted by Center for Biological Diversity and TIRN to National Marine Fisheries Serivice in February, we note the study supports the inclusion of nearshore areas, particularly those along the West Florida Shelf and the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, as critical habitat. These areas provide essential developmental habitats that are vital for the survival and growth of juvenile green turtles.

The letter states, “The study tracked 114 juvenile sea turtles, including 79 green turtles, in the Gulf of Mexico. The turtles frequently transition between oceanic (>200 m depth) and neritic (<200 m depth) waters, challenging the traditional view that juvenile turtles remain exclusively in oceanic habitats during this stage.”

Notably, the research determined that the West Florida Shelf is a high-use area for juvenile green turtles. This region, along with the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, provides essential resources and conditions that support the growth and survival of these turtles.

Photo by Lynette T. McLamb.

A green sea turtle (Chelonia mydas) in surfacing for air in the Florida Keys.