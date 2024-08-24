Hot Ocean Temperatures Breaking Records– Bad News for Wildlife

Hot Ocean Temperatures Are Breaking Records – Bad News For Marine Wildlife and People

For the past 15 months, average ocean temperatures have been breaking records, according to a report on NPR (https://www.npr.org/2024/08/14/nx-s1-5051849/hot-oceans-climate-science)

Warmer ocean water fuels dangerous hurricanes and other storms that flood turtles’ nests killing embryos or wash away nests completely. And severe storms cause serious economic damage to coastal and inland communities.

Warmer temperatures are also killing coral reefs. High water temperatures are also stressful for fish and other marine life, as it can increase metabolism and reduce available oxygen in the water making them more susceptible to disease or causing suffocation.

Warmer temperatures also decrease upwelling that brings nutrient-rich water rising to the surface which provides sustenance to the entire food chain.

Scientists know that climate disruption from fossil fuel burning is a major cause, Exacerbating the current cyclical weather pattern known as “El Nino” that also warms Pacific Ocean temperatures that impact weather worldwide.

Other current confounding issues are harder to parse out, but one counterintuitive reason may be less air pollution from ships that blocks sunlight penetration of ocean surfaces.

Other possible confounding issues such as volcanic eruptions and greater heat being released by the sun have been ruled out, but the possibility of random natural variability occurring now is a possibility.

Andrew Dessler, a climate scientist at Texas A&M, commented, “We’ll see. The next few months will tell us if we’ve really broken the climate.”

by Todd Steiner