In Conversation About ‘Bay Area Wildlife: An Irreverent Guide’

As 2024 begins to come to a close, we did not want to miss the opportunity to reflect on an event held in celebration of SPAWN’s first-ever employee (27 years ago!), Jeff Miller, author of the book Bay Area Wildlife: An Irreverant Guide. The event took place at the Dance Palace, moderated by our Executive Director, Ken Bouley and hosted by Point Reyes Books.

Last month, the event buzzed with energy as wildlife enthusiasts, advocates and the current generation of SPAWN staff gathered for an enlightening and entertaining conversation. The free event celebrated the release of Jeff’s latest book, a delightful collection of the region’s most fascinating animal inhabitants. But the day was more than a book launch, it was a vivid reminder of the Bay Area’s rich biodiversity and the importance of preserving it for future generations! The Bay Area’s wildlife is more than a collection of species, it’s a testament to the region’s ecological richness and a call to action for its protection. Events like these foster a sense of community and urgency, reminding us that conservation is not a solitary endeavor but a collective responsibility.

For those who missed the event, Bay Area Wildlife: An Irreverent Guide is a must-read. Beyond its unique format, the book serves as a roadmap for connecting with local nature. Whether you’re a seasoned SPAWN volunteer or a curious beginner, it invites you to step outside, explore the region’s habitats, and marvel at the incredible creatures that call the Bay Area home. More importantly, it challenges readers to consider their role in safeguarding this biodiversity. As Ken Bouley aptly quoted David Brower, “Politicians are like weathervanes, and it’s our job to make the wind blow.” Advocacy, education, and grassroots action remain essential tools in addressing the threats facing our wildlife.

Jeff Miller, a lifelong advocate for endangered species and founder of the Alameda Creek Alliance, has a knack for blending humor, heart, and hard-hitting facts. In Bay Area Wildlife: An Irreverent Guide, he takes readers on a “local safari” through the diverse ecosystems of the Bay Area. With bite-sized accounts of over sixty species—from elk to newts to sandhill cranes—Jeff delivers a quirky yet deeply compassionate look at the creatures that share our home.

Description by its publisher Heyday: “Learn about the wildlife of the Bay Area from a lifelong protector of endangered species, and enjoy the wild ride. Jeff Miller’s quirky guide to the coolest animal neighbors in the Bay Area will have you gawking at elk, whooping with cranes, and crowning yourself a crossing guard for newts before you know it. Join Jeff on a local safari to meet more than sixty species of mammals, birds, fish, reptiles, amphibians, and insects, and discover the fascinating and sometimes bizarre mating, feeding, and athletic antics of our most charismatic animals. Portraits by Obi Kaufmann, the renowned conservationist artist who created The California Field Atlas, bring each animal to vivid life alongside fun facts, comical photos, and maps to help you scope out the best spots to find your furred, feathered, slimy, and slithery friends. Imbued with the author’s deep compassion for the well-being of our local fauna, Bay Area Wildlife reveals why each of these creatures matters, as well as the threats that loom over our region’s incredible biodiversity.”