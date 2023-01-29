January 2023 Volunteer Pictures

At a recent volunteer event, the SPAWN nursery team was helped out once again by some amazing volunteers! At this late January event, here are some wonderful pictures of the team in action.

During this nursery event we focused on propagation, on preparing for a soil delivery, and on planting at our Tocaloma floodplain site.

If you would like to come volunteer in the SPAWN Nursery please contact Nursery Manager Audrey Fusco at audrey@tirn.net. You can also find a variety of events on our events calendar!