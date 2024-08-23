Lawsuit in Louisiana Challenging Controversial LNG Project

Cameron, Louisiana – Today, community and environmental groups filed a lawsuit in an attempt to stop construction of a massive methane gas facility. If built, the facility would create greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to 14 coal-fired power plants or 13 million new gasoline powered vehicles.

The lawsuit in Louisiana state court challenges a permit from the Louisiana Department of Energy and Natural Resources (LDNR) for Commonwealth LNG to construct a massive methane gas liquefaction, storage, and export facility on the Gulf of Mexico. The project would export between 8.5 and 9.5 million tons of liquid natural gas (LNG) to the global market each year. The lawsuit argues LDNR failed to consider the project’s own environmental justice and climate change impacts, alongside the cumulative impacts with other export facilities already in the area.

There are already six LNG export terminals proposed, approved, under construction, or operating in the area—including two in the immediate vicinity of the proposed Commonwealth export terminal. These facilities contribute to the loss of hundreds of acres of wetland and habitat for sensitive species, increased flooding, loss of buffer areas from storms, air and water pollution, and increased risks of catastrophic industrial accidents.

In addition to the excessive greenhouse gas emissions this facility would be responsible for, LDNR’s Coastal Use Permit also allows Commonwealth LNG to permanently destroy over 75 acres of wetlands, and alter hundreds more. This approval adds to the already staggering permanent alteration of over 500 acres of wetlands approved for just two of the neighboring coastal LNG projects. The modification and loss of these wetlands endangers local communities—including communities of color and low-income populations—by stripping the area of critical storm surge and flood protection, all while worsening Louisiana’s already rapid wetland loss.

Last month, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit rejected the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC) authorization for this same project. The Court ruled FERC failed to adequately assess the cumulative and direct environmental and health impacts that would be caused by air pollution from the facility. The LDNR Coastal Use Permit is another improper agency action approving this ill-conceived project.

In response, the following statements were issued:

“This is an area of the Louisiana coastline that is being devastated by LNG facilities,” said Joanie Steinhaus, Ocean Program Director for Turtle Island Restoration Network. “These agencies have long ignored the cumulative impact to air and water quality and the health of the local community members and the environment”

“LDNR’s approval of the Commonwealth Coastal Use Permit fails to account for the true costs to Louisiana’s coastline and communities in terms of loss of wetlands and storm buffers,” said Rebecca McCreary, associate attorney at Sierra Club. “This is another in a series of permits by LDNR for the LNG build-out on the Gulf, including the permit for CP2 directly across Calcasieu Pass. We urge LDNR to stop its pro-forma permitting and carry out its mission to protect the public health and welfare of all Louisianans.”

“Commonwealth is a polluting disaster that would destroy fragile fishing areas and further decimate fishing families in southwest Louisiana. It should never have been permitted. We are filing suit today to shake Louisiana to its senses,” said Anne Rolfes, director of Louisiana Bucket Brigade. “On one side are out of state profiteers who export our natural resources and pollute us in the process. On the other are Louisiana families who want to be able to live here and catch and eat our seafood. Commonwealth would destroy our coast and our culture. It would make us more vulnerable to storms. The coastal use permit needs to be revoked.”