Lawsuit Victory: Louisiana Court Strikes Down Permit for Commonwealth LNG Project

Rendering of Commonwealth LNG, source: Commonwealth LNG.

In a major win for environmental justice and coastal protection, a Louisiana state court has vacated the coastal use permit for the proposed Commonwealth LNG export terminal in Cameron Parish. The court found that the Louisiana Department of Energy and Natural Resources (LDENR) violated the state constitution by failing to consider how the project would impact low-income communities, communities of color, and the climate.

If built, Commonwealth LNG would have destroyed more than 75 acres of wetlands and altered hundreds more, adding to the loss already caused by nearby LNG facilities. The project’s greenhouse gas emissions would equal those of 14 coal-fired power plants.

Environmental and community groups hailed the ruling as a long-overdue check on unchecked industrial expansion along Louisiana’s coast. This is the second legal setback for Commonwealth LNG. In 2024, a federal appeals court also rejected the project’s federal permit, citing inadequate review of health and pollution impacts. Though the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) later reauthorized construction, the state court’s decision now blocks progress until a new, lawful permit is issued.

Local residents and advocates emphasize that the ruling is about more than one project—it’s about the future of Louisiana’s coast. With multiple LNG export terminals already operating or proposed in the region, the court’s decision signals growing recognition of the cumulative toll these projects take on wetlands, fisheries, and frontline communities.

Check out this climate victory covered by media outlets: Offshore Energy Biz, Louisiana Illuminator, Upstream Online.