0
Make Your Own Sea Turtle Costume!

Make Your Own Sea Turtle Costume!

Materials

  • 1 or 2 large cardboard box/cartons. I get these from appliance stores or bicycle
    shops
  • 8 1-2″ wide strips of fabric about 1-2 ft. long. I got fabric from a thrift shop, old
    sheets or bed spreads work well for this (try to find a color that is similar to your
    turtle).
  • Quart of exterior house paint (possibly some Z-prime for an undercoat depending
    on quality desired).
  • A heavy-duty stapler with 3/8″ staples. Stapler needs to be the long handled
    heavy duty type. Staples longer than 3/8″ tend to bend and come back through
    the cardboard creating a sharp, snagging hazard.

Click here to download and view the full instructions.

 

You May Also Like

CaliforniaNews ReleasesSave the LeatherbackSea Turtles

VICTORY! California Protects Leatherback Sea Turtles as Endangered

Turtle Island Restoration Network
Turtle Island Restoration NetworkOctober 14, 2021
News ReleasesSea Turtles

California Agency to Determine if Leatherback Sea Turtles Should be Listed as ‘Endangered’

Turtle Island Restoration Network
Turtle Island Restoration NetworkSeptember 30, 2021
News ReleasesSave the LeatherbackSea Turtles

TIRN Prepares for 2021 Leatherback Nesting Season

Turtle Island Restoration Network
Turtle Island Restoration NetworkSeptember 10, 2021

Leave a Reply