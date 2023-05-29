0

Nesting Kemp’s Ridley Caught on Video

In Florida, an interesting moment was captured on video as a Kemp’s Ridley nested on a beach in the southern part of the state. A Kemp’s Ridley laid her eggs in the sand, a rare sighting in the Sunshine State.

In an interview with a local news outlet, Lexie Dvoracek with Sea Turtle Adventures explained the significance, “Now, we have had this permit to monitor this section of beach for 25 years now, and this is the very first time in the history of our program that we’ve ever gotten a turtle of this species. So, we were all freaking out.”

To watch the original story from WPTV, you can watch it here.

