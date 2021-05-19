0
New Bill Aims to Save Thousands of At-Risk Species in the U.S.

New Bill Aims to Save Thousands of At-Risk Species in the U.S.

The bipartisan Recovering American’s Wildlife Act was reintroduced in Congress recently. If passed, it would be one of the most significant investments in wildlife conservation in recent history. Benefitting thousands of species from becoming endangered, the proposed bill would fund efforts led by the states, territories, and tribes to support at-risk fish and wildlife conservation. 

The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act would provide $1.3 billion annually to states and $97.5 million to tribal nations to support their endeavors in safeguarding the environment. The proposed bill would be additive, and not compete with existing conservation programs. The increased funding are welcome additions to outdoor recreation, habitat management and restoration, education programs, and more.

As many as one-third species in the United States are at increased risk of extinction, and the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act goes a long way toward protecting these species now and for future generations. The proposed bill has already reached 185 bipartisan cosponsors, and is still looking for further support. Reach out to your U.S. House Representative and ask them to consponsor the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act.

You May Also Like

Gulf of MexicoNews Releases

Rally to Stop the Dredging and Stop Oil Exports Set for Wednesday

Turtle Island Restoration Network
Turtle Island Restoration NetworkMay 11, 2021
CaliforniaNews Releases

National Park Service Terminated Coast Miwok Archeological Protection Plan in Favor of Subsidizing Private Ranching at a National Seashore

Turtle Island Restoration Network
Turtle Island Restoration NetworkMay 11, 2021
Gulf of MexicoNews ReleasesSea Turtles

iSeaTurtle App Expands to Track Turtles Over the Entire Texas Coast

Turtle Island Restoration Network
Turtle Island Restoration NetworkMay 4, 2021

Leave a Reply