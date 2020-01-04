New Year, No Balloons: Urge Six Flags Over Texas Not to Release Balloons

Here at Turtle Island Restoration Network, we are tremendously grateful to our community for supporting our ocean conservation work in the Gulf of Mexico to protect marine wildlife and the might watersheds and oceans that sustains us all.

We look forward to continuing this important work with you, our community members, volunteers, interns, local school districts, our partners across the Gulf states, and countless others.

As we begin 2020, however, we have disheartening news: Six Flags of Texas celebrated the New Year by releasing hundreds of balloons.

Balloons are a deathtrap to an immeasurable number of animals, and they may travel thousands of miles when released – inevitably, wind up in our oceans. Birds, marine mammals, sea turtles and other wildlife mistake balloons for food, and it is estimated that over 100,000 marine mammals die each year from plastic ingestion or plastic entanglement.

A study by the University of Texas Marine Science Institute completed in the Gulf of Mexico determined that 5 percent of the dead sea turtles found had ingested balloons! Researches observed balloons floating in seawater still retaining their elasticity after 12 months.

Please contact Park President Steve Martindale and voice your concern over the New Year balloon release. Urge him to commit to finding a more environmentally friendly way to ring in the new year!

Contact the Park President today.

Below is a short script for your message. Comments can be submitted:

By phone : Call (817) 640-8900.

: Call (817) 640-8900. By mail : Send a letter to Six Flags Over Texas, ATTN: Steve Martindale, 2201 Road to Six Flags, Arlington, TX 76011.

: Send a letter to Six Flags Over Texas, ATTN: Steve Martindale, 2201 Road to Six Flags, Arlington, TX 76011. Online: Click here to submit a comment on their online complaint portal.

I am calling from (YOUR LOCATION) to inform Park President Steve Martindale that when released, balloons may travel thousands of miles, becoming marine debris in the ocean and a deathtrap to an immeasurable number of animals. Birds, marine mammals, sea turtles and other wildlife mistake balloons for food, and it is estimated that over 100,000 marine mammals die each year from plastic ingestion or plastic entanglement. A study by the University of Texas Marine Science Institute completed in the Gulf of Mexico determined that 5 percent of the dead sea turtles found had ingested balloons! Researches observed balloons floating in seawater still retaining their elasticity after 12 months. As we enter 2020, we have a responsibility to future generations, as well as to our own, to protect these plants and animals. Please commit to finding a more environmentally friendly to ring in the new year. Thank you for your time.

As we enter 2020, we have a responsibility to future generations, as well as to our own, to protect these plants and animals.

