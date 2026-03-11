Next TIRN Membership Webinar, “Point Reyes National Seashore: From Ranching to Restoration” on March 19

Join us for an encompassing conversation about Point Reyes National Seashore in our TIRN member exclusive webinar series – Point Reyes National Seashore: The Transition from Ranching to Restoration – on Thursday, March 19th at 5pm PST.

Point Reyes National Seashore is the only national seashore on the Pacific Coast. Established in 1962, it protects 71,000 acres of extraordinary biodiversity in Northern California. Nearly half of the park is designated wilderness and it is home to almost half of North America’s bird species, 750 plant species, and more than 50 species listed as threatened, rare, or endangered at the state or federal level.

About a third of it, though, was allocated to commercial ranching and dairy operations. These activities have polluted waterways, degraded habitats, and allowed for the killing of native wildlife.

Last January, after more than a decade of dedicated advocacy by several adovacy groups, including Turtle Island Restoration Network, the National Park Service announced a landmark settlement to remove commercial ranching from the Seashore. The agreement — reached among the plaintiffs (Center for Biological Diversity, Resource Renewal Institute, and Western Watersheds Project), The Nature Conservancy, the National Park Service, and the ranchers — marks a major victory for the coastal ecosystem and the waterways that depend on it. It signals a long-overdue return to national park values and a new chapter for land long impacted by commercial ranching.

Join TIRN’s Executive Director, Ken Bouley, for an exclusive member webinar to learn about the next steps toward restoring and safeguarding this remarkable landscape. The work ahead includes monitoring remaining activities and rolling up our sleeves to do the real restoration. We remain committed to protecting the biodiversity of Point Reyes and restoring cattle-impacted lands to the iconic Northern California coastline they were meant to be.