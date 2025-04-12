Resist, Respect, Restore: March 2025 Trump News Round-up

The Trump Administration’s March 2025 News In Review

Resist, Respect, Restore has continued to evolve throughout the last month as we’ve navigated a whirlwind of changes and challenges. From shifting policies to global uncertainties, we’ve seen the impact of these decisions. Now more than ever, it’s crucial to stand together and stay grounded. As we move into April, we’re excited to celebrate our incredible volunteers who have been at the heart of our efforts, as well as Mother Earth herself, with all the respect she deserves!

Here are 4 destructive moves made in March to be aware of:

NOAA staff was fired by the thousands… destabilizing countless industries, jeopardizing public and climate safety (more on this below and how to take action ). Reckless deregulation of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) served a devastating blow to climate action (speak up here). The Department of the Energy approved LNG exports from CP2 citing cost increases, community risks and climate threats (learn more here). Timber production was fast-tracked… disregarding critical wildlife habitat, increasing pollution and fire risk (read more here).

Despite recent attacks on the First Amendment and growing fears of prosecution, last weekend’s Hands Off! Rally saw millions of citizens mobilized across the country, with over 1,400 mass-action protests in all 50 states. These citizens united to demand an end to the billionaire takeover and rampant corruption under the Trump administration, the drastic cuts to vital federal programs like Medicaid and Social Security that the majority depend on, and the continued attacks on immigrants, trans people and other marginalized communities. As Margaret Mead famously said, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” This rally is a powerful reminder that change starts with us. Get outside, use your voice, volunteer, make a lasting impact! After all, April is National Volunteer Month…

A Closer Look at the Current NOAA Landscape: If NOAA Sinks, We All Suffer.

NOAA is facing a new wave of attacks from the Trump Administration as they continue to make moves that threaten to undermine critical services provided by NOAA, further jeopardizing our economy, national security, and public safety, especially as we face increasing risks from extreme weather and climate-related disasters.

Recently leaked documents reveal that the Administration’s FY26 budget proposal under President Trump seeks extreme cuts—reducing NOAA’s Oceanic and Atmospheric Research (OAR) by nearly 75% and NOAA’s overall budget by 27%—effectively gutting its research capabilities and defunding key ocean and climate programs that support weather forecasting, seafood safety, water quality, and coastal health.

These cuts would eliminate funding for vital programs that support weather forecasting, seafood safety, water quality, and coastal health. Entire research labs, Cooperative Institutes, Sea Grant programs, and species conservation efforts would be defunded.

The proposal would also move the National Marine Fisheries Service to the Department of the Interior and redirect funding toward fossil fuel development—shifting NOAA’s mission away from science and stewardship. These changes follow recent mass layoffs and canceled contracts, threatening the future of NOAA and the communities it serves.

Email your legislators immediately and urge them to step up and fulfill their duties to serve as the voice of the people by protecting NOAA against unwarranted attacks by the Trump Administration.