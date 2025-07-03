Save the Date: ‘Plastic Pollution’ Documentary Screening at Moody Gardens July 22nd

Join the Turtle Island Restoration Network Gulf of Mexico team for a screening of the critically acclaimed documentary, Plastic People: The Hidden Crisis of Microplastics, at Moody Gardens on Galveston Island! In honor of bringing more awareness to Plastic Free July, we are proud to be a part of this important event for our community. Ticket sales support our mission to keep Galveston clean, plastic free, and safe for our nesting sea turtle populations. A big thank you to the filmmakers, in addition to all of the distribution and production partners of the film, for allowing TIRN Gulf to share this critical documentary!

Event details:

Tuesday, July 22nd, 2025

6:30 to 8:30pm

The film will start at the top of our event, with a Q&A to follow!

Tickets available via Moody Gardens here.

Read the official film synopsis below:

“The award-winning feature documentary Plastic People investigates our addiction to plastic and the growing threat of microplastics on human health. Almost every bit of plastic ever made breaks down into ‘microplastics.’ These microscopic particles drift in the air, float in all bodies of water, and mix into the soil, becoming a permanent part of the environment. Now, leading scientists are finding these particles in our bodies: organs, blood, brain tissue, and even the placentas of new mothers. What is the impact of these invisible invaders on our health? And can anything be done about it? Acclaimed author and science journalist Ziya Tong takes a personal approach by visiting leading scientists around the world and undergoing experiments in her home, on her food, and her body while collaborating with award-winning director Ben Addelman (Discordia, Bombay Calling, Nollywood Babylon, Kivalina v. Exxon) in an urgent call to action for all of us to rethink our relationship with plastic.”

View the Plastic People official trailer here: