Sea Turtle Saturday Approaching

Morgan Huette, Gulf of Mexico Program Coordinator for Turtle Island Restoration Network (TIRN), will be speaking at Sea Turtle Saturday on February 25! The event will be at Moody Gardens in Galveston, Texas, and Morgan will be discussing a number of different interesting issues and topics, including how TIRN is protecting sea turtles and other marine wildlife, TIRN’s latest initiative to bring a reusable food ware system to Galveston, as well as TIRN’S new sea turtle action center and what you can do that will contribute to this movement of reaching a blue-green planet.

To attend the event, registration is required. You can find more information and registration information at this link.

Registration fee is $15, and light breakfast, coffee and juice will be served. This annual symposium sells out quickly, so register today!