Seed Collection Walks with Volunteers

On the first Friday of each month Audrey Fusco, SPAWN Nursery Manager, leads the nursery volunteer group on a seed collection hike from 2 PM to 4 PM. Seed collection hikes occur during the time of year when seeds are abundant. From July to October, these hikes occur annually.

Over the past few months, we’ve visited the eastern portion of the Cross Marin Trail, near the Leo T. Cronin Fish Viewing Area, the western portion of the Cross Marin Trail, near Platform Bridge Rd., and Samuel P. Taylor State Park.

On these hikes, seeds collected include hazelnuts, oceanspray, cow parsnip, beeplant, wooly sunflower, and many more local plant species. We’ll sow the collected seeds in our nursery this winter, and the plants grown will be ready to be planted out in our riparian restoration sites in about two years.

The last group seed hike of this year will occur on Friday, October 7th, from 2 PM to 4 PM. If you’re interested in joining the October seed walk, please RSVP to Audrey, audrey@tirn.net.

Picture: SPAWN Staff and Volunteers Collect Seeds at Samuel P. Taylor State Park