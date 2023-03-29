Smolt Trap Monitoring Season Approaching

Restoration and protection continues within the Lagunitas Watershed as SPAWN takes on many projects this summer to reduce sediment load into the creek which impairs water quality. Floodplain restoration and reforestation is a staple to SPAWN’s work but in addition to supporting salmon habitat, we will begin our smolt trap monitoring season on San Geronimo creek in April.

Following the spawning season, fisheries monitoring switches focus to another life stage of the salmon—the smolts. This year’s out-migrating smolt class will be the juveniles that were born last year, winter 2021-2022.

This offers an exciting volunteer experience for those who want to see live fish up close and help in this monitoring effort. If you’re interested in volunteering with us, contact Ayano Hayes at ahayes@tirn.net. For other volunteering opportunities, you can view our calendar.