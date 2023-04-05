SPAWN Field Trip to Monarch Exhibit

Many of the SPAWN Nursery volunteers visited the Marin Art and Garden Center following the Friday nursery volunteer event on March 31st to view the special exhibit “Return of the Western Monarch Butterfly: A Photographic Exhibit and Scientific Roadmap for Protecting this Endangered Species” by Elizabeth Weber, Ole Schell, Audrey Fusco, and Mia Monroe.

After viewing Elizabeth Weber’s stunning photography the group walked through the gardens and visited local basketry weaver Charles Kennard’s native basketry garden. Along the way we stopped to view a special bench that was built by volunteer Sally Beauford’s husband many years ago. We enjoyed the day and paused to take a few pictures of the group.

The Western monarch butterfly exhibit will be on display in the gallery at the Marin Art and Garden Center through April 30th, and one more special event will be held at Marin Art and Garden Center on Saturday, April 29th. For more details visit the Marin Art and Garden Center website.

You can view a few of the photos from SPAWN’s trip to the exhibit below!

SPAWN Nursery Field Trip to Monarch Exhibit