SPAWN Nursery Volunteers Having Fun

At a recent volunteer event, the SPAWN nursery team was helped out once again by some amazing volunteers!

At this February event, here are some wonderful pictures of the team in action. Each week, we gather to work on propagating plants, transplanting seedlings and plants, and maintaining the nursery through watering, weeding pots, fertilizing, and we occasionally do special projects.

If you would like to come volunteer in the SPAWN Nursery please contact Nursery Manager Audrey Fusco at audrey@tirn.net. You can also find a variety of events on our events calendar!