KWMR, a community radio station, recently had SPAWN on its airwaves! Epicenter is a community and public affairs show, bringing coverage of local issues and topics in Marin County. Ayano Hayes, SPAWN’s Watershed Biologist joined Epicenter on a recent broadcast. A number of topics were discussed, including Creekwalk Tours, volunteer events, and more.

To listen to the show, click here. The interview occurs at approximately the 3:30 mark.