0
SPAWN Reopens Volunteer Days in West Marin

SPAWN Reopens Volunteer Days in West Marin

SPAWN is thrilled to announce we are able to reopen our volunteer days this month! 

Help us restore the most important habitat for the recovery of endangered coho salmon on the central California coast by volunteering with SPAWN to maintain our various restoration projects and take care of native plant species in our Native Plant Nursery!

Our Nursery Volunteer Days are every Tuesday and Friday from 10am-2pm at our headquarters in Laguintas, California. We also have several restoration days scheduled on Saturdays from 10am-2pm. We’ll provide gloves and tools. Please bring a lunch, a water bottle, and a hat, and dress for the sun. Masks are not required if you are fully vaccinated. For more information and upcoming volunteer opportunities please visit our online event calendar.

You May Also Like

CaliforniaNews ReleasesRoy's PoolsSalmon

Salmon Habitat Restoration in the Face of Drought

Turtle Island Restoration Network
Turtle Island Restoration NetworkJune 29, 2021
CaliforniaNews Releases

Environmental Activist Drives Cross-country to Deliver Petition to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in Bid to Save Point Reyes National Seashore’s Tule Elk 

Turtle Island Restoration Network
Turtle Island Restoration NetworkJune 28, 2021
CaliforniaNews Releases

Webinar on Debunking the Myths of Private Ranching in Point Reyes National Seashore June 30

Turtle Island Restoration Network
Turtle Island Restoration NetworkJune 25, 2021

Leave a Reply