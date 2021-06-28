SPAWN Reopens Volunteer Days in West Marin

SPAWN is thrilled to announce we are able to reopen our volunteer days this month!

Help us restore the most important habitat for the recovery of endangered coho salmon on the central California coast by volunteering with SPAWN to maintain our various restoration projects and take care of native plant species in our Native Plant Nursery!

Our Nursery Volunteer Days are every Tuesday and Friday from 10am-2pm at our headquarters in Laguintas, California. We also have several restoration days scheduled on Saturdays from 10am-2pm. We’ll provide gloves and tools. Please bring a lunch, a water bottle, and a hat, and dress for the sun. Masks are not required if you are fully vaccinated. For more information and upcoming volunteer opportunities please visit our online event calendar.