SPAWN Written Article Featured in Forest and River News

An article by Audrey Fusco, SPAWN Restoration Ecologist, was featured in Forest and River News, Spring 2023.

Read the article “Add Butterflies to Your Garden: Restoring Habitat for Pollinators Benefits Salmon and Other Wildlife” for tips on gardening with native plants to improve habitat for the endangered Western monarch and other pollinators.

You can also find more tips and native plant nursery resources at our SPAWN Nursery webpage! Scroll on the webpage and you’ll find a number of great and useful resources!

 

