0
Speak out to Defend NPS and NOAA

Speak out to Defend NPS and NOAA

The Trump administration recently fired 4% of the Department of the Interior, 2,300 people in all, including 1,000 National Park Service employees. You may have also read about cuts to NOAA and other agencies and federal services.

The total budget for the National Park Service in this fiscal year is $5 billion. For an idea of scale, the United States spent $18 billion on military aid to Israel from October 2023 to October 2024, according to the Costs of War Project at Brown University.

Read more from National Parks Traveler here.

Please consider adding your name to the petition to Protect Our National Park Service Staff, by the National Parks Conservation Association.

To help support our work, please contact kbouley@tirn.net and support Point Reyes National Seashore by clicking on this link.

You May Also Like

2025Cocos IslandCocos-Galapagos SwimwayConservationEastern Tropical PacificEndangered/Threatened SpeciesMarine BiodiversitySea TurtlesTurtles

Where Have All The Turtles Gone (at Cocos Island National Park)?

Todd Steiner
Todd SteinerFebruary 20, 2025
The Shell Appomattox platform in the Gulf of Mexico in April 2024.Credit...Erin Schaff/The New York Times 2025ConservationLawsuitsNewsOther Locations

New York Times Coverage on Yesterday’s Offshore Drilling Lawsuit Filing

Laurel Irvine
Laurel IrvineFebruary 20, 2025
2025ConservationLawsuitsNewsNews ReleasesOther Locations

Groups Sue Trump Administration Over Illegal Order to Weaken Ocean Protections

Laurel Irvine
Laurel IrvineFebruary 19, 2025