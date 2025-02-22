Speak out to Defend NPS and NOAA

The Trump administration recently fired 4% of the Department of the Interior, 2,300 people in all, including 1,000 National Park Service employees. You may have also read about cuts to NOAA and other agencies and federal services.

The total budget for the National Park Service in this fiscal year is $5 billion. For an idea of scale, the United States spent $18 billion on military aid to Israel from October 2023 to October 2024, according to the Costs of War Project at Brown University.

Please consider adding your name to the petition to Protect Our National Park Service Staff, by the National Parks Conservation Association.

To help support our work, please contact kbouley@tirn.net and support Point Reyes National Seashore by clicking on this link.