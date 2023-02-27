Successful Sea Turtle Saturday

On February 25, Turtle Island Restoration Network had attended a popular sea turtle symposium in Galveston, Texas. Presented this year by the Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council and held at Moony Gardens, TIRN had its very own Morgan Huette, Gulf Program Coordinator, representing.

In addition to tabling and sharing information about the organization, Morgan also was a special speaker at the symposium. Morgan discussed a number of different interesting issues and topics, including how TIRN is protecting sea turtles and other marine wildlife, TIRN’s latest initiative to bring a reusable food ware system to Galveston, as well as TIRN’S new sea turtle action center and what members of the community can do that will contribute to this movement of reaching a blue-green planet.

You can see a few images of the fun from Sea Turtle Saturday below!