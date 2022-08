Summer interns, George Lyons and Andrew Notter, and residential intern, Max Keetch, have been working hard as we enter these summer months. They have had their hand in many responsibilities, including caring for the plants in our native plant nursery, adaptive management and site maintenance at our restoration sites, watering in trees that were planted this last winter, pulling invasive plants, seed collection, creek surveys, and snorkeling.

See a couple of snapshots of their experiences below!