Support Shown for Environmental Justice for All Act

Representatives Raúl M. Grijalva (D-AZ) and Barbara Lee (D-CA) and Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Cory Booker (D-NJ) recently introduced the A. Donald McEachin Environmental Justice for All Act, a bill that would enable frontline environmental justice communities to hold polluters accountable in court for projects that use federal funds and engage in environmental discrimination.

Through the bill, the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) would be strengthened. NEPA would require federal agencies to consider cumulative and disproportionate impacts of pollution on communities of color and those of low-income. Additionally, new fees on oil, gas, and coal companies would then be used to fund investments in environmental justice communities.

Over 120 organizations, including Turtle Island Restoration Network, voiced their support for the bill. The group of over 120 sent a letter to Members of Congress, for quick passage of the A. Donald McEachin Environmental Justice for All Act. You can read the letter in its entirety here.