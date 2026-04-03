0
Take Action Against Trump’s “Extinction Committee” or “God Squad”

Take Action Against Trump’s “Extinction Committee” or “God Squad”

You May Also Like

2025Gulf of MexicoNest CountsProtect Nesting BeachesSave the LeatherbackSea TurtlesTexasTurtles

Daily Sea Turtle Nest Counts on the Texas Coast

Joanie Steinhaus
Joanie SteinhausApril 3, 2026
2026ConservationEducation & OutreachEndangered/Threatened SpeciesGulf Education & OutreachGulf of MexicoHuman-Wildlife ConflictsLawsuitsLeatherbackMarine BiodiversityMarine Mammals & SeabirdsNewsNews ReleasesProtect Nesting BeachesPSASea TurtlesTurtles

Lawsuit: Gulf & Environmental Groups Sue Trump Administration Over Decision to Exempt All Gulf Oil-and-Gas Activities from Endangered Species Act

Joanie Steinhaus
Joanie SteinhausApril 2, 2026
20265K RunConservationEducation & OutreachEndangered/Threatened SpeciesGulf Education & OutreachGulf of MexicoHatchling HustleNewsProtect Nesting BeachesSea Turtles

A Big Thank You for a Successful 4th Annual Hatchling Hustle!

Brittany McWhorter
Brittany McWhorterMarch 31, 2026