Take Action for Salmon

A new Stream Conservation Area Ordinance (SCA) that could determine the fate of coho salmon in California is coming before the Marin County Board of Supervisors this March. Despite being protected by the U.S. and California Endangered Species Act, Coho Salmon populations have plummeted 95% of their historic population numbers. They have been driven to near extinction by urbanization, habitat loss, and climate change.

The tiny 9 square mile San Geronimo Valley attributes 10% of the spawning habitat for central coast coho, making this one the vital coho spawning habitats in all of California. Yet even here, the actual number of fish is tragically low, averaging only 250 remaining adults returning to spawn each year. As the valley goes, so does the Salmon, making it paramount to preserve and protect the little remaining riparian habitat we have left.

For two decades without success, SPAWN has tried to persuade Marin supervisors to pass a science-based, common sense SCA ordinance to protect the salmon’s critical habitat. With urban development continuing, SPAWN sued the county and won a series of important legal victories after the State Court found that Marin County’s plan to urbanize the watershed violated the California Environmental Quality Act. To mitigate any impacts, the county elected to create a science-based SCA to protect the streams from being overdeveloped. But over 14 years later, and still, in violation of the California Environmental Quality Act, an effective SCA has not materialized.

The Marin County Planning Commission recently approved a version of the SCA to be voted on by the Board of Supervisors this spring.

Unfortunately, the current draft ordinance is plagued with problems that will allow continued destruction of habitat and cause coho salmon habitat and numbers to decline toward extinction. Excessive development is permitted within the SCA, lacking baseline regulations to protect the streambanks. The SCA ordinance is absent of workable and clearly defined language, unnecessarily burdening the homeowners and the environment. It is hard to discern how development would be regulated due to the broad ill-defined exceptions and exemptions.

The SCA lacks any provisions for inspection or enforcement to ensure that the Ordinance is put into effect, making this nothing more than a toothless paper document. Also, the current SCA lacks any performance standards to measure how effective the SCA is at protecting salmon. Finally, there is no mention of adopting a mitigation program to restore degraded riparian habitat in priority areas of the Lagunitas Creek watershed that would be damaged due to development.

Warming oceans coupled with a higher probability of infrequent rain events are already creating an uphill battle for Coho Salmon to return to their native spawning grounds. For this species to survive, we must protect what little unimpaired streams we have left. Take action by letting the Marin County Board of Supervisors know that they need to adopt a common-sense science-based Ordinance that follows the California Environmental Quality Act and protects salmonids for generations to come!