Take Action to Stop Offshore Drilling

On November 20th, the Department of the Interior released President Trump’s latest offshore drilling plan, which would open up to 34 potential lease sales across more than 1.27 billion acres of ocean. Despite strong local opposition, the proposal puts large stretches of coastline at risk, including areas off Alaska, the Gulf of Mexico, California’s entire Pacific coast and waters increasingly close to Florida.

The offshore drilling plan is full of empty promises. The plan will not lower energy costs for Americans and instead further ties U.S. energy prices to volatile global markets, while taxpayers remain responsible for abandoned infrastructure, spill cleanup, and other long-term costs. Offshore drilling threatens public health and local economies, not to mention the clear harm inflicted on marine life and ocean ecosystems.

Join us in taking action today and submit comments in opposition the 11th National OCS Oil & Gas Leasing Draft Proposed Program, to protect vulnerable coastal communities, marine wildlife and our blue-green planet.

