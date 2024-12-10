‘Teamsters, Turtles, and Beyond’ MOHAI Exhibit Now Open

The Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI) in Seattle invites you to step back in time and relive one of the most pivotal moments in the city’s history with the new exhibit, Teamsters, Turtles, and Beyond: The Legacy of the Seattle WTO Protests. On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the 1999 protests, this exhibit sheds light on the weeklong demonstrations that shook the city and reverberated around the globe. If you are in the Seattle area, you can find more information and tickets here, the exhibit runs until April 27, 2025!

In late November 1999, Seattle became the epicenter of global attention when the World Trade Organization (WTO) conference faced massive protests. Thousands of demonstrators from diverse backgrounds converged on the city to voice their concerns over issues like environmental protection, labor rights, free speech, and international trade policies. The protests, famously dubbed the “Battle of Seattle,” not only disrupted the conference but also highlighted tensions between globalization, democracy, and equity.

“A major focus of the WTO meeting focused on whether the US could require shrimp imported into our country could require it be caught with turtle-saving devices called TEDs. If they determined it was a violation of WTO rules, the precedent set would mean all environmental laws were in jeopardy and secondary to so-called ‘free trade’ laws. We took to the streets with more than 200 people in turtle costumes— and in the end the WTO capitulated. It was a great victory for the environmental movement and TIRN was proud to be at the forefront. We made the cover of Time magazine, the centerfold of Newsweek and the NY Times called us the ‘symbol of non-violent protest.’” — Todd Steiner, Founder of Turtle Island Restoration Network

Explore the exhibit, offering a compelling journey through this historic event. Guest curated by University of Washington History Professor James Gregory. At its core, the exhibit is more than a retrospective; it’s an invitation to consider your own relationship to democracy and civic engagement. The Seattle WTO protests remain a vivid reminder of the power of collective action and the ongoing struggle for a more equitable world. The exhibit not only examines the origins of the WTO and the events of 1999 but also invites visitors to reflect on the enduring impact of these protests. From shaping global trade policies to influencing contemporary activism and policing, the legacy of the Seattle WTO protests continues to resonate today. To learn more about this history event, tune into the 2007 film ‘Battle in Seattle’, available on Philo and read our blog on the film here.