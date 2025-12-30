TIRN Celebrates an Outstanding Charity Navigator Rating!

Our latest Charity Navigator rating recognizes not only what we do, but how we operate transparently, efficiently, and with accountability to you, our supporters. TIRN is thrilled to spotlight its continued achievement of a Four-Star rating from Charity Navigator, the highest possible score of 100% from America’s largest and most trusted independent charity evaluator!

TIRN’s Four-Star rating is based on the annual 990 filed with the IRS. It reflects the organization’s excellence across multiple key areas:

Accountability & Finance financial health (financial efficiency, sustainability, and trustworthiness) and its commitment to governance practices and policies.

Culture & Community culture and connectedness to the community it serves.

Leadership & Adaptability leadership capacity, strategic thinking and planning, and ability to innovate or respond to changes in constituent demand/need or other relevant social and economic conditions to achieve the organization’s mission.

Achieving a 100% score and sustaining this level of performance means donors can give with confidence knowing your support is being used ethically and effectively to protect the world’s oceans and marine life.

For decades, TIRN has been at the forefront of global marine conservation by safeguarding endangered sea turtles, restoring salmon habitats, and advocating for stronger environmental protections. This top Charity Navigator rating signals that TIRN not only does important work, but does it well by:

Maintaining a healthy program expense ratio, directing a significant share of its budget to mission-critical efforts.

Operating the board with strong independent oversight.

Bolstering transparency.

This credibility matters deeply when donors are choosing where to invest their support.

Earning Charity Navigator’s Four-Star rating consistently since 2016 isn’t just an honor, it’s a public endorsement that TIRN’s financial health and governance meet the highest standards among U.S. charities. Only a select group of nonprofits achieve this level of recognition, making TIRN stand out even more for integrity in addition to impact.

This rating allows donors to know their generosity goes where it matters most: to protecting endangered species, restoring habitats, empowering communities, and defending our oceans.

Turtle Island Restoration Network continues to attain excellence, integrity, and unwavering passion with the help of staff, volunteers, interns and you!